2021 TVS Apache RR 310 new launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be launched in India at the end of this month. Here is what all changes to expect!

Representational image

TVS Motor Company was all set to launch the new 2021 RR 310 in India back in April but the maddening second wave of the Covid-19 pushed the event further. Now, with the situation getting back to normal, the company is now gearing up again for the launch of the new updated model. The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will now be launched in India on 30th August. The company has started sending media invites for the launch of the new model that will take place in Chennai. Now coming to what all changes one can expect from the new model, the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in all certainty, will get adjustable front suspension given the fact that the lower-spec RTR 200 4V now has it.

Moreover, the bike might get locally sourced tyres instead of Michelin Road5 and in order to be precise, these might be TVS Protorq Extreme rubber. There might also be changes to ergonomics and the bike, which is currently positioned as a sports tourer might get a slightly aggressive riding position as well. The existing model is powered by a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, good for developing 34 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque.

Now it would be interesting to see if the new model sees any increase in power or any change in the way all that power is delivered. The present-day model is currently priced in India at Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and with the updates on offer, the new model is expected to demand a considerable premium and hence, might cost close to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out on 30th August, so keep watching this space for all the action.

