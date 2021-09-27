2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order) was launched in India with two performance kits namely Dynamic and Race.

TVS Motor Company has announced that the new 2021 Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order) has been sold out for the first month i.e. September 2021. At the time of launch, the company had confirmed that the performance kits, which are a part of BTO will be made in limited numbers. In order to be precise, TVS stated that it will produce 100 units per month under its BTO program, but looking at the festive season, the company said that it will be accepting up to 150 orders in September and October. That said, if you are someone who has been planning to buy the new 2021 model but didn’t manage to, no need to worry as TVS will be resuming the bookings for the same starting 1st October.

Now, going into the exact details in terms of what all the new 2021 model gets, the motorcycle doesn’t get too many changes itself but instead gets two performance kits under this new program. The company’s BTO platform lets the customers customize their bikes as per their needs and requirements after which their unit is built directly in the factory. In order to place an order for BTO, customers can use the TVS ARIVE app or the company’s official configurator that is available on its website.

The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO was launched with two performance kits namely – Dynamic and Race. While the Dynamic kit offers fully adjustable suspension and a brass-coated, rust-resistant chain, the Race kit comes with lower set clip-ons and also upper set footpegs for a more track-oriented feel and performance. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things latest in the world of automotive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.