2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order) was launched in India with two performance kits namely Dynamic and Race.

By:Updated: Sep 27, 2021 11:23 AM

TVS Motor Company has announced that the new 2021 Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order) has been sold out for the first month i.e. September 2021. At the time of launch, the company had confirmed that the performance kits, which are a part of BTO will be made in limited numbers. In order to be precise, TVS stated that it will produce 100 units per month under its BTO program, but looking at the festive season, the company said that it will be accepting up to 150 orders in September and October. That said, if you are someone who has been planning to buy the new 2021 model but didn’t manage to, no need to worry as TVS will be resuming the bookings for the same starting 1st October.

Now, going into the exact details in terms of what all the new 2021 model gets, the motorcycle doesn’t get too many changes itself but instead gets two performance kits under this new program. The company’s BTO platform lets the customers customize their bikes as per their needs and requirements after which their unit is built directly in the factory. In order to place an order for BTO, customers can use the TVS ARIVE app or the company’s official configurator that is available on its website.

The new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO was launched with two performance kits namely – Dynamic and Race. While the Dynamic kit offers fully adjustable suspension and a brass-coated, rust-resistant chain, the Race kit comes with lower set clip-ons and also upper set footpegs for a more track-oriented feel and performance. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things latest in the world of automotive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh