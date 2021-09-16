2021 TVS 125cc bike India Launch LIVE: Shine, Glamour challenger set to arrive today!

New TVS 125cc Motorcycle Price in India Live Updates: TVS Motor Company is all geared up to try its fortunes in the 125cc motorcycle segment again. Just a few days back, the company had confirmed on its social media handles that the bike to be launched today will be a 125cc product. There have been rumours from the last few days that the bike to be launched would be the Fiero 125. The brand has been putting out teasers of the new model and these have now given a good indication of what it would be like. From the silhouette, it looks like the bike will get a sporty styling. The teaser also shows the LED DRLs and also, the fully digital instrument cluster of the motorcycle. We have already ridden this new 125cc TVS bike and our review drops 4 PM today sharp. So stay tuned! We cannot share the name of the motorcycle due to an embargo on the information.