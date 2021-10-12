2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

The British motorcycle manufacturer promises better rider ergonomics on the new Street Scrambler with a super low seat height of 790 mm, an upright riding position, wide handlebars and an updated frame.

By:October 12, 2021 1:15 PM

Triumph Motorcycles India today launched the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler at a starting price of Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom), whilst also opening the bookings for it. It will be available in three colours – Jet Black, Urban Gray and Matt Ironstone as well as a dual-tone Matt Khaki paint scheme. The motorcycle will primarily rival the likes of the Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Kawasaki Z900.

2021 Street Scrambler is powered by a 900cc engine that makes 65 PS at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The bike comes with three ride modes, including Road, Rain, Off-Road as well as switchable ABS and traction control. The top speed is limited to 130 km/h.

The British motorcycle manufacturer promises better rider ergonomics with a super low seat height of 790 mm, an upright riding position, wide handlebars and an updated frame. The Street Scrambler comes with a digital-analogue instrument cluster and the fuel tank capacity is 12 litres.

Also read: All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Features onboard the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler include power-efficient LED rear lights, key fob incorporated immobiliser and USB charging socket, trip computer and a torque-assist clutch. The suspension has been upgraded with new cartridge front forks and the footpegs are forward set. It gets a 19-inch spoked wheel upfront with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres as standard. While the front wheel has a 310 mm disc, the rear wheel gets a 255 mm disc brake.

