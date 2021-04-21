2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900, Sandstorm unveiled: India launch, specs, price

With the given urgency Triumph has been showing in getting their globally launched products in India, we should be seeing the Scramblers perhaps by the end of this month or early next.

Triumph India has been bringing in new models almost every month. This month, they launched the youngest bike in their range, the Trident, while the naughtiest will soon join its India line-up. We are talking about the Triumph Street Scrambler 900. This bike will bring along its cosmetically gifted brethren, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition. The latter is a limited to 775 units model globally. Authentic certificates are affixed for this model along with the VIN. A unique Sandstorm paint scheme is also available with this motorcycle. Many of the premium accessories from the Triumph range have been fitted onto this motorcycle. If a customer wants, they can add more at a price from the 120+ accessories available in the Triumph shop. Basically, the Sandstorm model has been introduced to celebrate the Scrambler’s desert rides in Mojave, Baja and Barstow. What’s more, it is one of the few models to come with a factory-fit tail tidy kit.

This tail tidy kit brings with it a number plate light, LED tail lamp. There is also the aluminum sump guard, rubber knee pads and headlight grille with Triumph badging. Other bits like the wheels, styling, instrument console and engine are shared with the regular Scrambler 900. The twin-cylinder engine now meets Euro-V compliance which means bringing it down to our market should be very easy. The 900cc HT motor produces 65hp of power and 80Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. There are three ride modes on offer – rain, road and off-road. Just like other new Triumph bikes, even the Scramblers come with a one year or 16,000km service interval.

Now, when are these coming to India? With the given urgency Triumph has been showing in getting their globally launched products in India, we should be seeing the Scramblers perhaps by the end of this month or early next. They should be priced between Rs 9-11 lakh, ex-showroom.

