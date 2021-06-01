2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles today took the wraps off the 2021 Speed Twin with a host of mechanical changes along with cosmetic upgrades. The motorcycle will also be able to make use of Beeline navigation system which Triumph recently unveiled designed specifically for its modern classic range. Sharing the engine with the Thruxton R in an accessible setup, the Speed Twin boasts a slightly higher power figure than the previous model.

It is powered by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine that makes 98.6 bhp (up from 96 bhp) at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm of torque which is the same as before although now comes at 4,250 rpm instead of 4,950 rpm before.

Improved hardware includes 43mm USD Marzocchi forks with 120mm travel up front and twin RSUs with adjustable preload and 120mm wheel travel at the rear. Braking comes from 320mm dual disc with Brembo M50 four-piston callipers up front and a 220mm disc with Nissin two-piston calliper at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also read: Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

For 2021, the Speed Twin is available in three paint schemes: new Red Hopper scheme, Matt Storm Grey with yellow accents and Jet Black.

The 2021 Speed Twin offers personalisation with over 50 custom accessories that range from multi-function LED indicators, to quilted seats and luggage, knee pads, engine embellishers, head bolt covers, sump plates, heated grips and more.

The manufacturer states that all Triumph accessories have been designed and developed alongside the bike itself, to the same exacting standards, and all come with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Details about the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin’s launch in India are not available yet, but we expect to see this motorcycle here very soon.

