2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 1st June global debut: What to expect!

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin shall demand a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing model i.e. Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The upcoming 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has been teased very recently. The new model of the highly admired modern classic will be globally revealed on 1st June 2021 at 12 PM as per BST (British Summer Time) which translates to 4:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The company’s teaser video that has been uploaded on the brand’s social media handles states that the new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is an “evolution in every dimension”. This simply means that the bike in all certainty would be better than the outgoing model in almost all parameters. In the teaser video, the new 2021 model can be seen with a circular headlamp along with a twin dial analog-digital instrument cluster. The entire theme is circular, thanks to which you can see circular indicators and circular rear view mirrors as well.

2021 Triumph Speed twin teaser video:

Moreover, the bike gets a single-piece seat along with a dual disc brake set up at the front and of course, the Speed Twin badge on both sides. The overall silhouette of the bike looks the same as before in the teaser and hence, do not expect any major revisions in terms of design. The new 2021 model will retain 41 mm upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Now, speaking of powertrain, the new 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will be powered by the same 1200cc, parallel-twin engine but expect the power and torque to be considerably higher than the outgoing model’s 96hp and 112Nm output.

Speaking of India launch, the new 2021 model is expected to arrive here soon after its global debut, just like every other Triumph motorcycle. Once the new Speed Twin gets launched, it will rub shoulders against the likes of Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and also, the BMW R Nine T Scrambler in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

