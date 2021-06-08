2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Sharing the engine with the Thruxton R in an accessible setup, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin boasts a slightly higher power figure than the previous model. Expect a price tag of about Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

2021 Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2021 Speed Twin just last week with a list of changes to the engine and upgrades to the chassis. Pre-bookings for the modern classic motorcycle have been now been opened in India for Rs 50,000 with a formal launch to follow in the coming days. Expect a price tag of about Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharing the engine with the Thruxton R in an accessible setup, the Speed Twin boasts a slightly higher power figure than the previous model as well.

The updated Speed Twin is powered by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine that makes 98.6 bhp (up from 96 bhp) at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm of torque which is the same as before although now comes at 4,250 rpm instead of 4,950 rpm before.

Improved hardware includes 43mm USD Marzocchi forks with 120mm travel up front and twin RSUs with adjustable preload and 120mm wheel travel at the rear. Braking comes from 320mm dual discs with Brembo M50 four-piston callipers up front and a 220mm disc with Nissin two-piston calliper at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also read: Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

The motorcycle will also be able to make use of Beeline navigation system which Triumph recently unveiled designed specifically for its modern classic range. However, the Triumph Beeline is currently not available in India.

For 2021, the Speed Twin is available in three paint schemes: new Red Hopper scheme, Matt Storm Grey with yellow accents and Jet Black.

The 2021 Speed Twin offers personalisation with over 50 custom accessories that range from multi-function LED indicators, to quilted seats and luggage, knee pads, engine embellishers, head bolt covers, sump plates, heated grips and more.

