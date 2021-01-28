2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets improvements in multiple areas and not only it is more powerful and lighter than before, but it also looks much more desirable. All details here!

By:Updated: Jan 28, 2021 12:18 PM

 

Just a couple of days after its global unveil, the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has been launched in India. The flagship roadster in the British manufacturer’s product portfolio has arrived holding a price tag of Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the new Speed Triple gets improvements in multiple areas. Starting with the visuals first, the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS looks a lot more aggressive and sleeker compared to the model it replaces. Upfront, you get sharp-looking all-LED headlamps with eyebrow-styled DRLs inspired by the ones that we have already seen on the Street Triple R and RS. Also, while the previous model used to come with high mounted dual exhausts, the new 2021 model gets a more conventional-looking side-mounted unit.

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has been launched in two colour options namely Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black. Now, talking of features, the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster and you also get Triumph ‘My Connectivity’ system and as the name suggests, it gives you access to turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro controls and much more. Now, here comes one of the most exciting bits – the engine! Powering the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is a bigger 1160cc, inline-three cylinder engine that is good for developing 180hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 125Nm. That said, the power and torque on the new model account for a 30hp and 8Nm increase respectively.

Despite a bigger engine, the company has managed to save 7 kg weight in this area. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a two-way quickshifter comes as standard. The electronics package of the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets almost everything that you wish from a bike of this segment and potential. In order to be precise, the new Speed Triple gets a 6-axis IMU that comprises five riding modes namely Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider. Moreover, you get sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and also, cruise control as standard. The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS comes with a high 16,000 km service interval along with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS comes with a high 16,000 km service interval along with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

