2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

The all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS recently made its global debut and it is now set to launch in India today. The upcoming 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS will be the British manufacturer’s most powerful and advanced Speed Triple yet. It now boasts a bigger engine, more power, and refreshed design and styling as well. It will also have a comprehensive electronics package, including features cornering ABS, front-wheel lift control, etc. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the launch event will be hosted online on the company’s social media handles. WE will be tracking the launch proceedings closely, join us for live updates.