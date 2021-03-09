2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here’s what’s new!

A total of 1,000 units each of the Triumph Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black will be made and a few of these are expected to come to India.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Limited Edition

The Triumph Rocket 3 is a monster of a motorcycle and its biggest highlight is that it has been fitted with the biggest displacement engine on a mass-production bike! Now, the British motorcycle manufacturer has decided to go an extra mile with the Rocket 3 as it has unveiled its limited editions namely the Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. As you must have already figured out from the name, the special edition models come with an all-black theme that makes them look even more menacing. A total of 1,000 units each of the two bikes will be made and a few of these are expected to come to India as well. Moreover, each unit comes with a certificate of authenticity along with a specific VIN number.

Triumph Rocket 3 R Black Limited Edition

In order to be precise, while the new Rocket 3 R Black gets an aggressive all-black colour scheme, the new Rocket 3 GT Triple Black comes with a distinctive three-shade paint scheme. Moreover, you get premium looking carbon-fibre mudguard and bits like engine, exhaust headers, heat shields have also been finished in black. In addition, you get crinkle black powder-coated intake cover along with new black painted headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls, seat finishers and rear body finishers. Not only this, but the list includes new black anodised components, rear frame forging, brake and clutch levers, yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU rocker, swingarm guard, side stand,

rider footrest, brake and gear pedals, yokes, risers, heel guards along with pillion footrests and hangers. Also, there are premium black anodised bar-end mirrors on offer too. That’s a lot of black, isn’t it?

In terms of tech, the new limited editions won’t disappoint you as these get optimised cornering ABS and traction control as standard. Moreover, you get four riding modes namely Road, Rain, Sport and there is a rider-configurable mode as well. A fully coloured TFT display is on offer that is pre-enabled to accessory fit the My Triumph connectivity system. Other noteworthy features on the limited editions include all-LED lighting, hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition, keyless steering lock, USB charging socket and all these come as standard. Moreover, there are heated grips on offer with the Rocket 3 GT. The seat on the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black is set at 773mm whilst on the GT Triple Black, the seat height is 750mm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.