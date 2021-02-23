2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

Triumph Bonneville range gets better for the year 2021 and modern classics like Speedmaster, Bobber, T100, T120, and Street Twin have received some substantial updates. Here is what all has changed!

The new 2021 Triumph Bonneville range has been unveiled globally and the same is expected to make its way to Indian shores very soon. The British motorcycle manufacturer has sold as many as 3.67 lakh Bonnevilles till date since the year 2001. Now, in the new 2021 lineup, the bikes that have found their place include – Street Twin, T100, T120, T120 Black, Speedmaster and the Bobber. Moreover, the company has introduced a new Street Twin Limited edition called the Gold Line. The new models will be reaching dealers in most of the countries by March 2021. In addition, Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed that the new Speed Twin is on its way and will be unveiled soon. Triumph’s Scrambler range also gets an update for 2021 and the same will be unveiled in April 2021. So, let’s take a look at each model in the new 2021 Bonneville family and here we tell you what all has changed on each one of them.

2021 Triumph Street Twin

The Street Twin is the best-selling model in the Bonneville line up and in order to commemorate its success, the company has also revealed a new special edition of the bike called Street Twin Gold Line that will be limited to 1,000 units. As the name suggests, the said model gets special treatment with golden accents and black colour scheme. Moreover, the new 2021 model gets deeper foam equipped more comfortable seat along with new cast wheels with machined detailing. In addition, the standard model comes with a higher service interval at 16,000 km and a two-year unlimited km warranty.

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100

The new Triumph Bonneville T100 also gets some significant updates for 2021. In order to be precise, the bike now offers 10 hp more power at 64 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 80Nm. The company claims that the engine is now more responsive and its redline is now pushed ahead by 500rpm. The bike is not only more powerful than before but is also lighter by 4 kg. The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 now gets new cartridge forks along with a new higher-spec Brembo front brake. You also get a new instrument face along with new black powder-coated engine and cam covers.

2021 Triumph Bonneville T120, T120 Black

Talking of the new 2021 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black, the bikes come with the same 1200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces the same 85 hp of power and 105 nm of torque as before. The new 2021 models are now 7kg lighter compared to the respective outgoing models, which is also thanks to new lightweight aluminium wheel rims. Moreover, the two bikes come with higher-spec Brembo brakes and twin discs and a new cruise control system is now fitted as standard. The instrumentation is also new and you get 116 optional accessories with the new T120 and the T120 Black.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Now, coming to the new 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the bike now comes with a bigger 12-litre fuel tank. Moreover, you now get higher-spec Brembo brakes, Showa forks and the front is now fitted with a new 16-inch wheel. The bike also features new black powder-coated engine, cam and sprocket covers. The styling of the instrument cluster has also been tweaked. In addition, the engine on the new 2021 Bobber is now made more responsive with reduced inertia.

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Last but certainly not the least, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster also sees some minor changes for the year 2021. The bike now features higher-spec Showa 47mm cartridge forks. The seating has also been worked upon in order to offer better comfort to the rider and pillion and the instrument cluster styling has also been enhanced. Moreover, the bike now comes with as many as 79 optional accessories. The new 2021 Speedmaster is still powered by a 1200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for churning out 77 hp of power along with 106 Nm of torque.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.