2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched: Price, specs, features

One gets minimal steel fenders with a centre ridge and return edge, wide flat bars with adjustable levers, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, side-mounted ignition barrel, black painted bar end mirrors, and more with the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

By:May 25, 2021 12:29 PM
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph India has been on a roll and this is quite obvious with the myriad launches this year. The British company has launched the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber model for Rs 11.75 lakh, ex-showroom. This 2021 model brings in the Bobber Black’s paint scheme and features. Changes include a 16-inch fat front spoke wheel with black rim, a wider rear tyre, Avon Cobra tyres, twin discs at the front with Brembo callipers, switchable traction control and so on. There are 47mm front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The floating aluminum seat has a height of only 690mm, thereby making it easy for everyone to ride. Another plus side is that the seat is adjustable and so are the instruments. One now gets a full-LED headlight complete with LED DRLs, indicators and so on.

Additionally, one gets minimal steel fenders with a centre ridge and return edge, wide flat bars with adjustable levers, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, side-mounted ignition barrel, black painted bar end mirrors, and more. The engine cover has been done in black and so are the other cycle parts. Speaking of the engine, this updated 1200cc engine has got a fuller torque curve. The power is 78hp whereas the torque generated is 106Nm. Triumph has added a new 12 litres fuel tank that claims to enhance the range. There are two ride modes like before – Road and Rain. The throttle as well as traction control modes are altered depending on the mode selected.

Typical to all its new bikes in India, Triumph has raised the service interval to a year or 16,000 kilometres.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said: “The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of 1 year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance.”

