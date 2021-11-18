2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

Suzuki New Scooter Launch in India, Price, Features, Specs LIVE News: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited will launch a new gearless scooter in the country today. Earlier, it was expected that Suzuki might finally kickstart its green journey in India with the launch of the Burgman electric scooter. However, that’s not the case and the Japanese two-wheeler giant will launch a new sporty petrol scooter in India today to target young buyers. Suzuki’s new scooter is expected to be a 125cc model that will directly rival the likes of TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, etc. The upcoming Suzuki scooter will most likely share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Access 125 and the Burgman Street 125. The company’s latest teaser video also reveals that it will be quite feature-loaded and will get an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Stay Tuned with us as we bring to you more LIVE details about Suzuki’s new scooter straight from the launch event.
By: Shakti Nath Jha | Updated: November 18, 2021 12:01:57 pm
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited recently sent out media invites for the launch of its new scooter. The company’s launch invite reads, “Witness the unveiling of More __ Per __.” While it was earlier assumed to be the brand’s first electric scooter for the Indian market, that actually isn’t going to be the case!
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of the new 2021 Suzuki Scooter that is all set to be launched in India today in just a few hours from now. The new gearless scooter from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler giant is expected to be a 125cc sporty model to target the youths. Stay tuned with us as we bring more LIVE updates straight from the launch event.