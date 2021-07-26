2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Video Review | Specs, top speed, electronics, price

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model.

Suzuki brought back the Hayabusa earlier this year in a slightly sharper attire, a lot of electronics and slightly less power. While rumours pointed more in the direction of a bigger engine and more power, Suzuki chose to go for the opposite of it stuck with the 1340cc inline four of the second-generation. And in the transition to Euro V emissions standards, the engine lost about 7 bhp. So, does this mean the Hayabusa lost any of its original charm? Abhilasha Singh takes it for a spin to find out that the Hayabusa still promises just the same level of excitement and now has more finesse than before.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has the same engine with the same (81mm X 65mm) bore and stroke introduced in 2008. The engine, which now complies with the Euro V emissions standards, peaks at 188 hp and 9,700 rpm. Torque peaked at 154 Nm at 7,200 rpm previously and now does at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It remains electronically restricted to 298 km/h of top speed.

The chassis of the 2021 model is also a carryover from the previous bike and the design remains quintessentially Hayabusa as well. But it does have a load of new additions. Several tweaks were made to the engine with new pistons, a redesigned camshaft, a new assist-and-spiller clutch, and a tweaked gearbox with the addition of the up/down quickshifter.

The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model. The motorcycle is also lighter by 4 kg than before, tipping the scale at 264 kg (fully-fuelled).

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa specifications:

Engine – 1,340cc 4-Stroke, Liquid-cooled, DOHC,in-line four

Power – 188 hp and 9,700 rpm

Torque – 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm

6-Speed transmission

Twin-spar aluminum frame & swingarm

All LED lighting

TFT LCD panel with Active Data

Wheelbase – 1,480 mm

Ground Clearance – 125 mm

Seat Height – 800 mm

Kerb Weight – 266 kg

Fuel Tank Capacity – 20 L

Brakes

Front – Brembo Stylema, 4-piston, twin disc

Rear – Nissin, 1-piston, single disc

Dual-channel ABS

Suspension

Front – Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Rear – Link type, coil spring, oil damped

Tyres

Front – 120/70ZR17M/C, tubeless

Rear – 190/50ZR17M/C, tubeless

6-axis Bosch IMU

– Power modes

– Anti-lift control

– Bi-directional quick shifter

– Engine brake control

– Traction control

Launch control

Slope dependent control

Speed limiter

Hill hold control

Cruise control

Cornering ABS

Price – Rs 16,40,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.