2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

Suzuki Motor Corporation today took the wraps off the new third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa which has undergone a full model change for the first time in 13 years. Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle gets all-new styling but retains its recognisable Hayabusa appeal. Having skipped the Euro 4 upgrade, the Hayabusa is Euro V compliant, and in the process, the 1,340cc engine delivers a little less power and torque than what the previous-gen Hayabusa did. The new Hayabusa will go on sale in Europe by the end of this month, followed by other markets, including North America and Japan.

Besides the minor updates, there have broadly been two distinct versions of the Hayabusa. The first was the original 1999 model with 173 hp and the 2008 version which saw displacement capacity increasing from 1,299cc to 1,340cc and increased power of 195 hp.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa engine:

Hoping that Suzuki would stick with this trend, a lot of us expected larger power figures in excess of 200 hp on the 2021 model. However, the motorcycle has the same engine with the same (81mm X 65mm) bore and stroke introduced in 2008. The engine, which now complies with the Euro V emissions standards, peaks at 188 hp and 9,700 rpm. Torque peaked at 154 Nm at 7,200 rpm previously and now does at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Suzuki have said that the engine has been revamped not only for meeting the latest emissions standards but also for improved power delivery and that it would feel just as fast as the older version did, except at the top end. It will remain electronically restricted to 298 km/h of top speed.

The chassis of the 2021 model is also a carryover from the previous bike and the design remains quintessentially Hayabusa as well. But it does have a load of new additions. Several tweaks were made to the engine with new pistons, a redesigned camshaft, a new assist-and-spiller clutch, and a tweaked gearbox with the addition of the up/down quickshifter.

Suzuki say that the new bike will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model. The motorcycle is also lighter by 4 kg than before, tipping the scale at 264 kg (fully-fuelled).

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features:

Launch Control System: A selection of three-mode settings let the rider match the engine speed at launch. Mode 1 limits engine speed on launch to 4,000 rpm, Mode 2 operates at 6,000 rpm, and Mode 3 – the fastest mode – operates at 8,000 rpm.

Active Speed Limiter: A first in the motorcycle industry, this system lets the rider set a speed they do not wish to exceed and then accelerate and decelerate as they please up to that speed.

Cruise Control System: The speed can be easily adjusted upward or downward using the mode/set switch on the left handlebar and set from 31 km/h to 200 km/h while riding at 2,000 to 7,000 rpm in second gear or higher. The handy resume function re-engages the system and accelerates to the most recent speed setting after braking.

Emergency Stop Signal: Another first on a motorcycle in Suzuki, this function rapidly flashes the front and rear turn signals to alert following vehicles if you brake suddenly at speeds of 55 km/h or higher. (Not available on India-spec bike)

Motion Track Brake System: The system combines vehicle posture data from the IMU with front and rear wheel speed sensor data to allow ABS activation not only in a straight line but also when leaning into a corner. The bike is therefore less likely to try to push itself upright or lose traction, instead maintaining its radius and lean angle to better trace your intended line through the corner.

Slope Dependent Control System: Monitors the motorcycle’s posture and angle to help prevent rear wheel lift by using the ABS to control brake pressure and compensate when applying the brakes while travelling downhill.

Hill Hold Control System: Hill Hold Control is designed to automatically engage the rear brake for 30 seconds after coming to a stop while facing uphill on an incline, even when you release the brake lever or pedal.

