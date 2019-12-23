2021 Suzuki Hayabusa to be more powerful and environment-friendlier: Here’s what to expect!

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa patent images have leaked recently, courtesy Bennetts.co.uk, and the pictures give a fair idea of how Suzuki's new famed sports tourer will be like. With the stricter Euro-V emission norms, the motorcycle has already perished from the European markets and is currently on sale in only a few markets like India. Rumours of the new generation Hayabusa have already been in the air for a long time now. The patent images show that the new engine architecture is quite similar to the one on the existing model. However, one can see multiple changes that are required to meet the stricter Euro-V emission norms. Previous reports suggested that the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will get a bump in engine displacement and the new motor will displace 1,440cc, which is 100cc more compared to the one on the outgoing model.

The said increase in the engine displacement will be done in order to compensate for the loss in power and in fact, the company will most likely offer a better power output with the new Busa. The updated motor will be complemented by a new chassis and the eventual aim must be to achieve weight reduction to better the performance. Suzuki has managed to keep the design and styling of the new 2021 Hayabusa under the wraps but we expect it to be sharper than before while not losing out on the typical 'Busa' flavour in terms of aesthetics.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa (Image source: Bennetts.co.uk)

The launch of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to take place by the end of next year. Meanwhile, Suzuki has recently rolled out the 2020 model with slight changes and has announced that this is the last BS4 model to go on sale in India. That said, if you are planning to bring home the Busa while saving some cash, now is the time!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa (Image source: Bennetts.co.uk)

Patent images source: Bennetts.co.uk