2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the first batch has been sold out even before the start of deliveries.

By:April 30, 2021 11:08 AM

 

The mighty Suzuki Hayabusa has a high fan following in India and the ‘Dhoom bike’ has been the most popular superbike in the country consistently. The new 2021 model was launched here earlier this week and the Indians have shown yet again that the Hayabusa continues to remain their favourite big bike. The reason why we say that? The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been sold out in just two days of its launch. The company had announced with the launch that the deliveries of the bike will start by mid of May. A total of 101 units of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa arrived here and all of these getting sold in just a couple of days is certainly impressive, especially for a bike that is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Also Read Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn’t fastest anymore

Now, if you are one of those who wanted to buy the new 2021 model but couldn’t do that, well, no need to worry as this was just the first batch that came to India. The company might bring the next batch of bikes in the coming few weeks. What you can do in the meanwhile is visit the company’s official website for India and in the booking section, enter the details so that you can be notified once the Busa is available back for sale here.

Thanks to the local assembling, the previous model was on sale in India with a pleasing price tag of Rs 13.74 lakh. The new model, however, is significantly pricier and will set you back by Rs 16.4 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new bike now produces 7 hp less but is lighter by 2 kg as well. More importantly, the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets a host of electronic goodies and a lot of improvements along with tweaks in design for a more desirable appearance.

