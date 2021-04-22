2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

Suzuki say that the 2021 Hayabusa will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model.

By:Updated: Apr 22, 2021 12:25 PM
2021 suzuki hayabusa india launch

We’d reported earlier that bookings for the upcoming 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa had been opened unofficially in India a while back, now we’ve got even better news – the launch date for the mighty falcon has been confirmed. Suzuki Motorcycle India teased the new Busa again on its social media platforms while announcing that it will be launched on the 26th of April. This is the first time in 13 years ever since the Hayabusa was first launched that it’s been given a full model refresh. Skipping the Euro IV upgrade, the Hayabusa is jumping straight to Euro V.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa engine: Hoping that Suzuki would stick with this trend, a lot of us expected larger power figures in excess of 200 hp on the 2021 model. However, the motorcycle has the same engine with the same (81mm X 65mm) bore and stroke introduced in 2008. The engine, which now complies with the Euro V emissions standards, peaks at 188 hp and 9,700 rpm. Torque peaked at 154 Nm at 7,200 rpm previously and now does at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Suzuki have said that the engine has been revamped not only for meeting the latest emissions standards but also for improved power delivery and that it would feel just as fast as the older version did, except at the top end. It will remain electronically restricted to 298 km/h of top speed.

The chassis of the 2021 model is also a carryover from the previous bike and the design remains quintessentially Hayabusa as well. But it does have a load of new additions. Several tweaks were made to the engine with new pistons, a redesigned camshaft, a new assist-and-spiller clutch, and a tweaked gearbox with the addition of the up/down quickshifter.

Suzuki say that the new bike will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model. The motorcycle is also lighter by 4 kg than before, tipping the scale at 264 kg (fully-fuelled).

The new Hayabusa will boast an array of features including a launch control system, active speed limiter, cruise control system, emergency stop signal, motion track brake system, slope dependent control system, hill hold control system and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one

Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might not be called Toyota Belta

Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might not be called Toyota Belta

Top 10 fuel-efficient scooters in used two-wheeler market: Three Honda on this list

Top 10 fuel-efficient scooters in used two-wheeler market: Three Honda on this list

Mercedes-Benz C-Class long wheelbase unveiled in China with these new features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class long wheelbase unveiled in China with these new features

Covid-19 effect! Hero MotoCorp to shut down all its manufacturing plants temporarily

Covid-19 effect! Hero MotoCorp to shut down all its manufacturing plants temporarily