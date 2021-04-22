2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

Suzuki say that the 2021 Hayabusa will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model.

We’d reported earlier that bookings for the upcoming 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa had been opened unofficially in India a while back, now we’ve got even better news – the launch date for the mighty falcon has been confirmed. Suzuki Motorcycle India teased the new Busa again on its social media platforms while announcing that it will be launched on the 26th of April. This is the first time in 13 years ever since the Hayabusa was first launched that it’s been given a full model refresh. Skipping the Euro IV upgrade, the Hayabusa is jumping straight to Euro V.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa engine: Hoping that Suzuki would stick with this trend, a lot of us expected larger power figures in excess of 200 hp on the 2021 model. However, the motorcycle has the same engine with the same (81mm X 65mm) bore and stroke introduced in 2008. The engine, which now complies with the Euro V emissions standards, peaks at 188 hp and 9,700 rpm. Torque peaked at 154 Nm at 7,200 rpm previously and now does at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Suzuki have said that the engine has been revamped not only for meeting the latest emissions standards but also for improved power delivery and that it would feel just as fast as the older version did, except at the top end. It will remain electronically restricted to 298 km/h of top speed.

The chassis of the 2021 model is also a carryover from the previous bike and the design remains quintessentially Hayabusa as well. But it does have a load of new additions. Several tweaks were made to the engine with new pistons, a redesigned camshaft, a new assist-and-spiller clutch, and a tweaked gearbox with the addition of the up/down quickshifter.

Suzuki say that the new bike will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model. The motorcycle is also lighter by 4 kg than before, tipping the scale at 264 kg (fully-fuelled).

The new Hayabusa will boast an array of features including a launch control system, active speed limiter, cruise control system, emergency stop signal, motion track brake system, slope dependent control system, hill hold control system and more.

