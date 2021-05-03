2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced at Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch consisting of 101 units has already been sold out!

By:May 3, 2021 11:10 AM

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was sold out in India within just two days of its launch. With this, we Indians have shown yet again how much we love the ‘Dhoom bike’. Now, recently, the company has listed the official accessories for the new Busa on its official website for India. The company had previously revealed that the first 101 customers are eligible for a free rear seat cowl. As the first batch of the bike (consisting of 101 units) has already been sold out, the said offer isn’t valid for the customers next in line. Speaking about the official accessories, the company is offering a touring windscreen along with bits like carbon look mirror cover, coloured seat, and fuel tank protection sticker. Apart from these, a rear seat cowl is also on offer in three shades – Black/Gold, Matte Silver/Red, and White/Matte Blue.

Also Read Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn’t fastest anymore

Red and Gold fuel coloured tank pads are also on offer and you can even purchase rim decals that are available in four different shades with an option of Hayabusa and Suzuki logos. Last but certainly not the least, Suzuki is also offering a luggage hook and front axle slider as an optional accessory with the new Busa. The pricing of these official accessories isn’t listed on the company’s website as of now and hence, in order to know the exact figures, we advise you to visit your nearest Suzuki dealership.

Booking amount for the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is set at Rs 1 lakh and the 3rd generation model is priced at Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is almost Rs 3 lakh more compared to the outgoing model. Deliveries for the first batch of the new model will start by mid of this month while bookings for the next batch are expected to open in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for more!

