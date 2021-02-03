2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India’s favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

One of the first motorcycles in the world to breach the 300 km/h mark, Suzuki Hayabusa sits right up there with the legends of motorcycling. And now, it is set to get a 2021 model which is slated to be an all-new superbike.

By:February 3, 2021 11:34 AM
new 2021 suzuki hayabusa

From the ashes of the previous generation Suzuki Hayabusa which was put out of production, leaving many disheartened, has risen an all-new motorcycle that should truly justify being super. The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is now only a couple of days from making its global debut. But before that happens, the promotional video of Suzuki’s flagship product has been leaked online which means we can begin gawping at the Busa starting now.

While everything on the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be new, it will have that instantly-recognisable Hayabusa appeal with a hint of modernity. While the older generations were quite round at the edges, the new model gets comparatively sharper fairing. The first generation was launched in 1998 as one of the first motorcycles to ever breach the 300 km/h mark and then it was updated in 2008. Since then, there were no upgrades to the motorcycle before it was finally pulled off production in 2020.

The instrument console has been upgraded with a TFT screen in the middle of the two large dials for speedo and tacho and now has more information than before. The rider aids on the new model will include the likes of cornering ABS, IMU-assisted traction control, etc.

You may also like: 100 years of Suzuki: From cloth maker in 1909 to world’s fastest bike & India’s largest car maker

Details about the new Hayabusa’s engine have not been revealed yet but it is expected to come powered by a larger 1,450cc engine that would mean it will be more powerful than its predecessor. Rumour has it that the power will be in excess of 200 hp. The transmission would include a six-speed manual and if we are to consider the previous patent images, there would be a DCT option.

More details will be revealed on the 5th of February and it should be heading for a launch soon in India as well, considering its immense popularity.

