2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India’s favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

Suzuki Hayabusa Price in India, New Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Live News: Big day for the 'Busa fans in India as the third-generation model will be launched in the country today. Catch the minute-to-minute updates in this LIVE blog.

By: | Updated: April 26, 2021 8:16 am
Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch

Suzuki Hayabusa Launch in India Live Updates: The Suzuki Hayabusa or GSX-1300R Hayabusa is widely renowned, respected, and admired across the globe and the bike has a special fan following in India. The Busa became immensely popular in the country after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom’ in which Kabeer (John Abraham) was seen carrying out high-profile robberies on the bike and every time the policemen failed to catch him, thanks to the might of the speed king. The Hayabusa started its life in the year 1999 and it instantly became the world’s fastest production bike with a top speed of 312 kmph. The bike that was discontinued in India sometime back only to return in a new avatar is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. And the third-generation model, for obvious reasons, is the best ‘Busa till date. Enjoy the proceedings in this LIVE blog.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launch in India Live: New Suzuki Hayabusa Price in India, Specs, Features, Engine, Images Live Updates

Highlights

    Some dealers across India have already started accepting bookings for the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The new model is expected to be priced close to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, shall demand a significant premium over the older bike.

