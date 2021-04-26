2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India’s favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

Suzuki Hayabusa Launch in India Live Updates: The Suzuki Hayabusa or GSX-1300R Hayabusa is widely renowned, respected, and admired across the globe and the bike has a special fan following in India. The Busa became immensely popular in the country after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom’ in which Kabeer (John Abraham) was seen carrying out high-profile robberies on the bike and every time the policemen failed to catch him, thanks to the might of the speed king. The Hayabusa started its life in the year 1999 and it instantly became the world’s fastest production bike with a top speed of 312 kmph. The bike that was discontinued in India sometime back only to return in a new avatar is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. And the third-generation model, for obvious reasons, is the best ‘Busa till date. Enjoy the proceedings in this LIVE blog.

