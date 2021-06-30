2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Jun 30, 2021 4:58 PM

 

If you have been planning to buy the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa and have not been able to do so as the first batch of the bike got sold out in just 2 days, well, here is one piece of good news for you. Suzuki Motorcycle India has just announced that bookings for the new Busa will reopen starting tomorrow. Interested customers can visit the company’s official website, enter their details and book the bike for a minimum token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The company has also mentioned that the bike will come in limited stock. In order to give you an idea, the first batch of the bike came with 101 units. That said, if you are planning to buy the new 2021 Hayabusa, do hurry up and book the bike as soon as the company opens the bookings tomorrow. The previous model was on sale in India for a tempting price of Rs Rs 13.74 lakh, thanks to local assembling.

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

The new model, however, is significantly costlier and is currently on sale for Rs 16.4 lakh. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa now produces 7 hp less compared to the outgoing model but is lighter by 2 kg as well. Going into the details, the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa continues to draw power from a  1,340cc, four-cylinder engine that now gets lighter pistons, new connecting rods and fuel injectors. The engine is now good for developing 190hp of power along with 150Nm of torque.

The best thing is that the new Busa gets a host of electronic goodies and a sharper design that makes it more desirable than before. The bike now gets a new six-axis IMU along with 10 levels of traction control, 10-stage anti-wheelie control, 3 levels of engine brake control, three power modes along with bits like launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control as well.  Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more!

