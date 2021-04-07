2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 teased ahead of global debut: could have more than just cosmetic updated

Suzuki Motor Corporation is going to debut the new GSX-S1000 soon and the bike could get more than just aesthetic upgrades. The litre-class naked superbike could also come to India at a later date.

After having launched the much-awaited update for the legendary Hayabusa, Suzuki Motor Corporation is now going to update their litre-class naked motorcycle, the GSX-1000R. The bike is set to debut on April 26, 2021 but the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has given us a tease of the 2021 GSX-S1000 via a YouTube video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video does not give away much but the most apparent change can be seen in the headlamp design. The existing model comes with a rather bulbous design but the new one will sport a more segmented vertical layout.

The more keen-eyed viewers will spot the wings on either side of the motorcycle. These could enhance the aerodynamic properties of the S1000 and make it a better machine when attacking a race track. This shows that the latest iteration of the GSX-S1000 could have more meaningful changes than just some cosmetic updates. Apart from this, one can also make out that the fuel tank will have a more aggressive design compared to the outgoing model. Another major update to the motorcycle could be a new instrument cluster. The current model gets a digital console that does look rather busy. It would be great to see a colour display with the information laid out in a neater fashion.

The new GSX-S1000 could also come with updated electronics and rider aids. Most importantly, the bike could get cornering ABS, wheelie control system and a bi-directional quick shifter. The current model comes with a 999c, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 150hp and 108Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect the 2021 iteration to come with the same engine but with a slightly different state of tune.

We have not got the updated Hayabusa in India yet but the superbike will be making its way to Indian shores soon. So, it could be a while before we get the 2021 GSX-S1000 in the country but we do hope to ride it soon. Once launched, it could cost around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.