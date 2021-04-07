2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 teased ahead of global debut: could have more than just cosmetic updated

Suzuki Motor Corporation is going to debut the new GSX-S1000 soon and the bike could get more than just aesthetic upgrades. The litre-class naked superbike could also come to India at a later date.

By:Updated: Apr 07, 2021 11:12 AM
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 to launch soon

After having launched the much-awaited update for the legendary Hayabusa, Suzuki Motor Corporation is now going to update their litre-class naked motorcycle, the GSX-1000R. The bike is set to debut on April 26, 2021 but the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has given us a tease of the 2021 GSX-S1000 via a YouTube video.  

The video does not give away much but the most apparent change can be seen in the headlamp design. The existing model comes with a rather bulbous design but the new one will sport a more segmented vertical layout.  

The more keen-eyed viewers will spot the wings on either side of the motorcycle. These could enhance the aerodynamic properties of the S1000 and make it a better machine when attacking a race track. This shows that the latest iteration of the GSX-S1000 could have more meaningful changes than just some cosmetic updates. Apart from this, one can also make out that the fuel tank will have a more aggressive design compared to the outgoing model. Another major update to the motorcycle could be a new instrument cluster. The current model gets a digital console that does look rather busy. It would be great to see a colour display with the information laid out in a neater fashion.  

The new GSX-S1000 could also come with updated electronics and rider aids. Most importantly, the bike could get cornering ABS, wheelie control system and a bi-directional quick shifter. The current model comes with a 999c, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 150hp and 108Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect the 2021 iteration to come with the same engine but with a slightly different state of tune.  

We have not got the updated Hayabusa in India yet but the superbike will be making its way to Indian shores soon. So, it could be a while before we get the 2021 GSX-S1000 in the country but we do hope to ride it soon. Once launched, it could cost around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car deals in April 2021: Tata Harrier, Tiago available with up to Rs 65,000 discount

Car deals in April 2021: Tata Harrier, Tiago available with up to Rs 65,000 discount

New Hyundai Alcazar features, specs revealed: Taking the fight to Tata Safari

New Hyundai Alcazar features, specs revealed: Taking the fight to Tata Safari

Ather Grid fast charging network now active across 10 locations in Mumbai

Ather Grid fast charging network now active across 10 locations in Mumbai

How Uber and taxi aggregators are trying to avoid Covid-19 transmissions

How Uber and taxi aggregators are trying to avoid Covid-19 transmissions

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Specs, features, price

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Specs, features, price

Kia witnesses 123% growth in March 2021: Seltos still best-selling product

Kia witnesses 123% growth in March 2021: Seltos still best-selling product

Video: Funny Pakistani car with fighter planes to attack India!

Video: Funny Pakistani car with fighter planes to attack India!

Next-gen Skoda Octavia India production begins: Launch in late April

Next-gen Skoda Octavia India production begins: Launch in late April

2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift bookings open: To get new R-Dynamic S trim

2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift bookings open: To get new R-Dynamic S trim

Triumph Trident 660 launched: Honda CB650R rival's specs, features, price

Triumph Trident 660 launched: Honda CB650R rival's specs, features, price

New ban on music system in auto-rickshaws in Madhya Pradesh: Details explained

New ban on music system in auto-rickshaws in Madhya Pradesh: Details explained

Hero Glamour BS6 review: Questions on mileage, gearbox, reliability answered

Hero Glamour BS6 review: Questions on mileage, gearbox, reliability answered

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

India vehicle scrappage policy: How some clarity from government could help carmakers

India vehicle scrappage policy: How some clarity from government could help carmakers

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about