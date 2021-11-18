2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq, Yamaha RayZR

While the Access and Burgman present a grown-up design and styling, Suzuki Avenis seems to be aimed at younger buyers with a much sporty design with elements that pick inspiration from motorcycles.

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched a new 125cc scooter in the country. Rolled out with the likes of TVS NTorq 125 and Yamaha RayZR in its sights, the new scooter has been christened Suzuki Avenis which boasts a sporty design and connectivity features and several colour options. This is the third 125cc scooter in Suzuki’s lineup in India, with the others being Access 125 and Burgman Street in the lineup. Bookings have been planned to open in the first week of December.

While the Access and Burgman present a grown-up design and styling, the Avenis seems to be aimed at younger buyers with a much sporty design with elements that pick inspiration from motorcycles. It gets a centrally mounted LED headlamp with integrated DRL, turn indicators positioned on the handlebar cowl, a small windscreen and an edgy finish to the side panels. The scooter comes with a split triangular LED tail lamp, split grab rails, external fuel filler cap at the rear, USB charger, and will be available in dual-tone paint schemes.

Suzuki Avenis is equipped with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a lightweight body of 106 kg to deliver a power figure of 8.7 ps at 6,750 rpm and torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The scooter will come with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console coupled with the Suzuki Ride Connect Application that lets a user sync their mobile phone with it to access features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival.

Suzuki will start the retail of Suzuki Avenis after mid-December. The new scooter will be available in five colours, including the Metallic Triton Blue colour option introduced as the Race Edition across India, priced at Rs 87,000. This Race Edition variant will boast Suzuki racing graphics.

