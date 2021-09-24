2021 Royal Enfield One Ride to be held in 35 countries: Date, how to participate

Royal Enfield has announced the date for its global marquee ride that celebrates the spirit of motorcycling. The 2021 edition of the Royal Enfield One Ride will be held this Sunday i.e. 26th September. RE’s One Ride is one of the world’s largest curated single-day rides and the same calls riding enthusiasts and Royal Enfield […]

Royal Enfield has announced the date for its global marquee ride that celebrates the spirit of motorcycling. The 2021 edition of the Royal Enfield One Ride will be held this Sunday i.e. 26th September. RE’s One Ride is one of the world’s largest curated single-day rides and the same calls riding enthusiasts and Royal Enfield riders across the world to come out and ride as one, celebrating the camaraderie and biking brotherhood. The 10th edition of the Royal Enfield One Ride will be organized across 35 countries with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols, the company noted. The 10th edition of the global ride will focus on Responsible Travel, in a bid to #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Towards this, a behaviour change campaign is being launched to sensitize and encourage riders to carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during the ride and maintain all Covid-19 protocols. In addition, in sync with the core theme of #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter, Royal Enfield has partnered with civil society organizations like Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix, and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club in India in order to start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides and events.

Watch Video | Old vs New 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 In-Depth Comparison:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Royal Enfield says that this year’s One Ride will see motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together on this day for a ride that is inclusive and unique. The brand says that in order to ensure riders’ safety, strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed at all locations and all riders will be checked for temperature and vaccination certificate (one dose or both). Moreover, wearing a mask will be mandatory and all riders will be encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other.

Royal Enfield’s One Ride 2021 is being organized across over 400 cities in India and 35 countries globally including Argentina, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, France, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Cambodia, Thailand, Brazil, Dubai, France, Philippines, Italy, and Germany among others. The company says that enthusiasts can either join a ride or host a ride by visiting the official website. In order to be a part of the ride, you need to register at royalenfield.com/oneride/

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.