2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

It will be interesting to see if the new 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 come with just aesthetic updates or there will be more to them.

It is no mystery that Royal Enfield is going to launch the new 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models in India soon. Now, ahead of the official launch, a picture has been doing rounds on the web suggesting that the 650 twins will get new colour options. As per the leaked picture, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will get as many as seven colour options. Shades like Baker Express, Glitter and Dust, and the popular Orange Crush will be carried over while the bike would get four new colours. In order to be precise, Ravishing Red and Gloss Black will be gone making way for the new Ravishing black. Moreover, you get a new dual-tone Gray Goose option along with paint schemes like Royal Red and Ventura Blue. The last two shades are currently offered on the Continental GT 650.

Talking of which, the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 would get five colours in its next update. Out of these, the company has retained the Mr Clean colour option while you now get three all-new dual-tone shades like Cookies and Cream, Ventura Black and Blue, and British Racing Lean. Interestingly, the GT Red colour that used to come on the retired Continental GT 535 has made a comeback on the 2021 GT 650 model.

It will be interesting to see if the new 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models come with just aesthetic updates or there will be more to them. One update that we can be certain of is the inclusion of Tripper Navigation that made its debut on the Meteor 350 and is now available on the Himalayan as well. More details on the new 650 twins including price expected to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

