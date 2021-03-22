2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles will also be available with a host of new Make-it-Yours options through which the customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were launched today in new colourways. The motorcycles will also be available with a host of new MiY options which the customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles. The MiY options include seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and a host of options. The Interceptor INT 650 Twin is now available in two new Standard (single tone) colourways – Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; two new Custom (dual tone) colourways – Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip and has a new updated version of the ‘chrome’ variant in the Mark 2. The Interceptor 650 retains the single tone Orange Crush colourway and the dual tone Baker Express that has been popular with the customers.

The Continental GT 650 cafe racer has also been introduced in five new colourways. Royal Enfield has reintroduced the Continental GT 650 Twin in its most popular Rocker Red Standard (single tone colourway) and has also introduced the motorcycle in British Racing Green Standard colourway.

The motorcycle is also available in two new Custom (dual tone) colourways – Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, and has a new updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean.

With seven colour options on the Interceptor INT 650 Twin, and five new colourways on the Continental GT 650 Twin, both motorcycles will get a range of aesthetic updates as well. Apart from the new colours, Royal Enfield is introducing blacked out rims and mudguards in single tone colour variants of the Interceptor INT 650 Twin.

Royal Enfield has introduced a host of new offerings via MiY for the Interceptor 650. Two new seat options – a standard touring dual seat and touring seat with ribbed styled stitching and cowl finish have been introduced for the Interceptor 650. Other offerings include engine guards and sump guards available in various finishes, touring mirrors, tall and short tinted flyscreens, fork gaiters and more.

Adding to the cafe racer style of the Continental GT 650, MiY will now have several options for personalisation and accessorisation like the painted screen kit in black, bar-end mirrors, single-seat cowl in various colours. There are a host of other offerings as well such as sump guards and engine guards. All of these personalisation and accessorisation options are homologated and the accessories come with a two-year warranty.

2021 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Price

The Interceptor 650 in Standard colourways are now available at Rs 2,75,467 (all India ex-showroom), Custom colourways at Rs 2,83,593 (all India ex-showroom) and the chrome variant Mark 2 is available at Rs 2,97,133 (ex-showroom).

The Continental GT 650 in Standard colourways is available at Rs 2,91,701 (ex-showroom), Custom colourways are available for Rs 2,99,830 (ex-showroom) and the chrome variant Mister Clean is available for Rs 3,13,367 (ex-showroom). All the Interceptor 650 colourways and the Continental GT 650 colourways are open for bookings across all Royal Enfield stores in India from today.

Karnataka Ex-Showroom Price

The Interceptor 650 starting at Rs 2,59,244 Standard (single tone), Dual Tone (Custom) is Rs 2,67,370 and chrome – Rs 2,88,898 (ex-showroom) and the Continental GT 650 starting at Rs 2,75,491 is the Standard (Single Tone), Dual Tone (Custom) is Rs 2,83,620 and Chrome is Rs 2,97,134 (ex-showroom) are available for bookings across all Royal Enfield stores in Karnataka.

Kerala Ex-Showroom Price

The Interceptor 650 starting at Rs 2,60,909 Standard (Single Tone), Dual Tone (Custom) is Rs 2,69,103 and Chrome – Rs 2,82,731 (ex-showroom) and the Continental GT 650 starting at Rs 2,77,307 is the Standard (Single Tone), Dual Tone (Custom) is Rs 2,85,476 and Chrome is Rs 2,99,090 (ex-showroom) are available for bookings across all Royal Enfield stores in Kerala.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.