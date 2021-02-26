2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

The updated Interceptor should be in showrooms real soon. These updates will make it worthy of the expected Rs 10,000 price hike.

Updated: Feb 26, 2021 1:35 PM

 

Royal Enfield, apart from TVS and Bajaj, seems to be another company that keeps on updating its flagship models literally every year. We saw what they did with the BS6 Himalayan last year and now this year, we have another improved version. Same (we hope) is going to be the case with the new 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor as well as the Continental GT650. While we love these motorcycles to the bits, there are certain things we feel could have been made better. While these will allow RE to increase prices, they will not leave you wanting for more either. These are our observations and may not be applicable to the final product that is set to roll out soon. So, hope on to the thought bandwagon and let’s get going.

1) Addition of Tripper navigation: This will be there by default. It has been much lauded and will be a natural addition, thereby enhancing the Interceptor’s touring capabilities. This could also mean that the instrument cluster of the new Interceptor could be slightly different than before – will be a three-pod unit than the two currently.

2) That erratic fuel gauge: Even with the BS6 update, RE didn’t change that digital fuel gauge. It is so erratic that even if you fill to the brim, it will show two bars of fuel. Sometimes, the low fuel warning light comes on even with six litres of petrol left in the tank. More like what we all are shown as a CTC but are left scratching our heads on the take-home salary. It is high time Royal Enfield fixed this (the fuel gauge, we mean).

3) Those footpegs: Many have complained about these. Especially when one is paddling in traffic. The rider’s footpegs will foul with your shin. Same is the case of the awkward position of the pillion’s unit. These things might need a bit of re-engineering but are doable.

4) Tube tyres: Customers, it seems, have been wanting alloy wheels with the 650 twins from a long time. The reason is that they can then add tubeless tyres. At present, the Interceptor runs on spoke wheels. Removing the rear tyre to fix a puncture is a pain and not really a one-man job. Don’t ask us how we know this. Alloys will not only reduce a couple of kilograms from this heavy bike but will also bring in more reliability. And those much-needed tubeless tyres for peace of mind.

5) Front-wheel wobble: With the BS4 bike, it was observed that the front wheel doesn’t inspire as much confidence post 140kmph. Surprisingly with the BS6 bike, the threshold was a much lower 120kmph. Few BS6 bike owners confirmed that replacing the front wheel solves this problem. Well, why need one in the first place? Perhaps adding alloy wheels might solve this one as well.

We guess this is it then. Hopefully, we will come to know if this wishlist of ours becomes a reality or not. Else, wait for the 2022 update.

