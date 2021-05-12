2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan’s waiting period more than Classic 350 in May: City-wise details

Royal Enfield's Himalayan received a significant update for 2021 a few months back for a price increment of Rs 10,000. Here is how much you need to wait if you are planning to buy one.

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan seems to be in high demand and the May 2021 waiting period is clear proof for that. The waiting for the RE ADV is more than that of the Classic 350 in most of the cities. The latter happens to be the brand’s highest-selling model. When we cross-checked with our dealer sources in Delhi, the waiting period for the new Himalayan is currently 10 to 12 weeks at most of the dealerships. The same is a bit longer in Mumbai with an additional time of up to 2 weeks. Speaking of the Rajasthan capital – Jaipur, the waiting period for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is a bit lower here, at around 8 to 9 weeks to be precise.

Now, speaking of the waiting period for the Royal Enfield Classic 350, you currently need to wait for just 15 to 20 days in the National Capital if you are planning to buy one. Speaking of Mumbai, the waiting period for the bike here is 4 to 6 weeks at most of the dealerships. Now, coming to Jaipur, many dealerships that we spoke to are promising the delivery of the bike in just around 10 days. The growing popularity of the Himalayan can be attributed to a number of factors.

First and foremost, the significant updates it received in the last update and these include Tripper Navigation, revised front rack and pillion luggage carrier, redesigned tinted windscreen, and also, a new green paint scheme. Moreover, despite the price increment of around Rs 10,000 over the outgoing model, the Himalayan still remains one of the most affordable and value-for-money ADVs in India at present. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

