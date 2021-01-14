2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get Tripper Navigation: India launch soon

Royal Enfield introduced its Tripper navigation system with the new Meteor 350 in partnership with Google. The system is now likely to make its way to the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan which is slated to launch soon.

By:Updated: Jan 14, 2021 3:56 PM
Current-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan (Image for representational purposes only)

Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a hot favourite amongst adventure riding enthusiasts under the Rs 2 lakh mark. The very first model had a few niggles with reliability but the motorcycle has only gotten better over time, and the latest one we have on sale in India is the BS6 version that was launched in January last year. And in November 2020, Royal Enfield launched the new Meteor 350 which is being lauded for its refined engine and its navigation system called the Tripper. Word is that the Himalayan is set to get the Tripper navigation system in the upcoming 2021 model.

The new 2021 Himalayan was also spied testing recently which would mean the launch is ever closer. A lot of reports suggest that it could happen as soon as this month, however, considering that Royal Enfield has not started making any buzz on the launch of the updated version of a very important product in its lineup yet, the wait could stretch further.

Royal Enfield introduced new colours for the Himalayan during its transition from BS4 to BS6 emissions standards and also added a switchable ABS system. We already have dual-paint options for the Himalayan but freshen the palette, there could be additional colours for the 2021 model. If the new motorcycle gets a Tripper, it would mean that the instrument cluster will be updated to accommodate it and an additional screen can be expected for the navigation information.

Also read: Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here’s what to expect

While there are talks of a larger displacement Himalayan upcoming but there is no confirmation on the subject yet. Expect the 2021 model to carry forward the engine and mechanicals. It would be powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder engine that makes 24 hp and 32 Nm of torque. The addition of the Tripper could mean a bump in price as well, which currently starts at about Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

