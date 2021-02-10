2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

The biggest change on the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the inclusion of Tripper Navigation that made its debut with the Meteor 350.

By:Updated: Feb 10, 2021 11:44 AM

 

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The bike has already started reaching the dealerships across India and we are quite sure that by now, you must have seen the images of the new model. The biggest update on the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the inclusion of Tripper Navigation that made its debut on the company’s Meteor 350. For starters, Tripper navigation is Royal Enfield’s turn-by-turn navigation system that the company has developed in association with Google. All thanks to this feature, you can connect your smartphone with the bike via Bluetooth after which you can see navigation on the screen, and hence, you don’t need to use your phone for directions.

Watch 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan teaser video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Enfield Himalayan (@theroyalenfieldhimalayan)

The new bike will also get new colour options like silver, green and some others. Moreover, the windscreen on the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan looks a bit taller compared to the one on the present-day model. In addition, one can see in the pictures that the front mudguard has been extended a bit with a black element. On the powertrain front, there will be no changes and hence, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will continue to get power from the same 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, developing 24 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque.

The Himalayan is currently priced in India at Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and with the added features on offer, expect the prices to go considerably up and we are expecting a figure nearing Rs 2 lakh. More details including pricing and the exact changes on the new model to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image source: Bijit_Bk (Instagram)

