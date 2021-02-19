2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is now available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India and is priced at a starting of Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

February 19, 2021

 

Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the new 2021 Himalayan in India. The company recently delivered 100 units of the said model in a single day across its stores in Kerala. Royal Enfield says that the Himalayan enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala and the new colourways, inbuilt tripper pod and MIY (Make-It-Yours) customisation feature has further enhanced the excitement levels of Himalayan customers in the state. The new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is now available in New Granite Black, Mirage Silver and Pine Green colour options in addition to the existing shades of Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

With the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launch, the motorcycle now gets the Make It Yours – MiY – initiative allowing customers to personalize and accessorize their motorcycle across all channels – the RE App, the website and at the dealerships as well. The biggest change on the new 2021 Himalayan is the inclusion of the Royal Enfield Tripper which is a turn-by-turn navigation pod that has been developed in association with Google.

Moreover, the new 2021 model gets an updated seat, rear carrier, front rack and windscreen and all these changes aim to make the adventure tourer even more capable and comfortable than before. Royal Enfield Himalayan made its debut in the year 2016 and over the last 5 years, the ADV has seen substantial changes and improvements with each update. The new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is now available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India and is priced at a starting of Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

We will soon be bringing the first ride review of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan, so keep watching this space for all the action. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!

