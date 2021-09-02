2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Video Review: Mileage, top speed, features, all changes explained

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 has been the brand’s best-selling model and leading breadwinner for years now. After around 13 years of its inception, the motorcycle has now received its biggest update yet. The best thing that RE has done with this update is that it has tried to keep the Classic DNA intact while still making the new Classic 350 a completely different motorcycle. In terms of the design, the bike looks exactly like the previous generation model from a distance and it’s only when you look closely, the changes become quite evident. The overall fit & finish has gone up significantly and Royal Enfield has ironed out all the rough edges that one could easily see on the older model.

Watch Video – 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In terms of features, the new Classic 350 gets hazard lights and a refreshed instrument cluster that now has a small digital screen comprising of a odometer, twin tripmeters, and finally, a fuel gauge. Moreover, there is a Tripper on offer as well with the new model. Now, coming to the biggest highlight of the motorcycle, the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now powered by a 349cc, single-pod, air-oil cooled engine that also does duty on the Meteor 350. The new J-series engine has completely transformed the experience of riding a Classic as there are minimal vibrations that too only when you proceed towards the top end.

It is actually a nice feeling when you can see things clearly in the rear view mirror even at 100 kmph. Prices for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been announced. The bike is now available at the showrooms across India for a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh and the figures reach all the way up to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). This price includes a three-year warranty along with one-year Roadside Assistance (RSA).

For a comprehensive review of the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, watch the video that is embedded after the first paragraph.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.