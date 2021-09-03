2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

Royal Enfield has revealed the official accessories for its newest motorcycle – the 2021 Classic 350. All the said accessories have now been listed on the company’s official website for India with their prices. When you visit the company’s website, you can find these under the ‘Accessories’ tab. You just need to select the motorcycle after which all accessories of the bike will appear on your screen. If there is a specific accessory that you are looking for, you can also search for it by selecting a category.
Currently, the official accessories for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 are listed under 8 broad categories namely – Protection, Controls, Seats, Bodywork, Luggage, Engine, Security & Maintenance and Wheels. We have listed most of the official accessories of the new Classic 350 below to give you an idea in terms of what all you can buy at what cost.
Engine Guards
Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,950
Silver Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 4,250
Black Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 3,950
Black Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 2,950
Silver Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 3,150
Silver Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 3,450
Black Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 2,900
Silver Sumpguard – Rs 2,750
Footpegs
Silver Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500
Black Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500
Luggage
Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag – Rs 1,150
Black Commuter Pannier – Rs 1,950
Black Commuter Pannier Rail – Rs 1,800
Black Rear Rack – Rs 2,750
Alloy Wheels
Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels – Rs 12,500
Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels – Rs 12,500
Seats
Black Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950
Brown Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950
Black Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750
Brown Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750
Black Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500
Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:
Bodywork
Silver Aero Visor – Rs 850
Black Aero Visor – Rs 850
Touring Screen – Rs 3,950
Comfort
Brown Passenger Back Rest – Rs 950
Black Passenger Back Rest – Rs 950
Seat Covers
Brown Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000
Black Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000
Mirrors
Black Bar-End Mirrors – Rs 5,800
Black Touring Mirrors – Rs 6,250
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.