2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

The official accessories for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 are broadly divided into 8 categories. Here are all the details including price.

Royal Enfield has revealed the official accessories for its newest motorcycle – the 2021 Classic 350. All the said accessories have now been listed on the company’s official website for India with their prices. When you visit the company’s website, you can find these under the ‘Accessories’ tab. You just need to select the motorcycle after which all accessories of the bike will appear on your screen. If there is a specific accessory that you are looking for, you can also search for it by selecting a category.

Currently, the official accessories for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 are listed under 8 broad categories namely – Protection, Controls, Seats, Bodywork, Luggage, Engine, Security & Maintenance and Wheels. We have listed most of the official accessories of the new Classic 350 below to give you an idea in terms of what all you can buy at what cost.

Engine Guards

Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,950

Silver Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 4,250

Black Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 3,950

Black Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 2,950

Silver Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 3,150

Silver Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 3,450

Black Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 2,900

Silver Sumpguard – Rs 2,750

Footpegs

Silver Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500

Black Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500

Luggage

Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag – Rs 1,150

Black Commuter Pannier – Rs 1,950

Black Commuter Pannier Rail – Rs 1,800

Black Rear Rack – Rs 2,750

Alloy Wheels

Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels – Rs 12,500

Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels – Rs 12,500

Seats

Black Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950

Brown Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950

Black Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750

Brown Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750

Black Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bodywork

Silver Aero Visor – Rs 850

Black Aero Visor – Rs 850

Touring Screen – Rs 3,950

Comfort

Brown Passenger Back Rest – Rs 950

Black Passenger Back Rest – Rs 950

Seat Covers

Brown Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000

Black Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000

Mirrors

Black Bar-End Mirrors – Rs 5,800

Black Touring Mirrors – Rs 6,250

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.