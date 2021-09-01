2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh, gets 5 editions and 11 colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India. The updated motorcycle gets 5 editions to choose from and 11 colour options. Bookings for the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts this evening.

After creating a lot of buzz over the internet, Royal Enfield has finally launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. The new Classic 350 is available in 5 editions and 11 colour options to choose from. Prices for the newly-launched Classic 350 start from ₹1.84 lakh onwards. Bookings for the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 begins this evening.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 pricing

The 2021 Royal Enfield CLassic 350 comes in 5 editions, and the pricing is as follows:

Royal Enfield Classic Redditch – ₹1,84,374

Royal Enfield Classic Halcyon – ₹1,93,123

Royal Enfield Classic Signals – ₹2,04,367

Royal Enfield Classic Dark – ₹2,11,465

Royal Enfield Classic Chrome – ₹2,15,118

2021 Classic 350 engine specifications

The newly-launched 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a new 349cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine with overhead cams (OHC). This is the same engine as the Royal Enfield Meteor and makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and a fuel injection system.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review

New Classic 350 features

The new Classic 350 from Royal Enfield gets updated 41mm telescopic front forks and adjustable dual shocks at the rear that take care of suspension duties. Apart from the suspension upgrade, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends with ABS and can be had with alloy or spoke wheels. Royal Enfield offers a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear.

Other updates include a new instrument cluster that features an analogue speedometer and an LCD that relays other information like the odometer, trip meter, and fuel level. The Classic 350 also gets a USB charger and the Meteor’s navigation system.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.