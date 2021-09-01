2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, variants, features, specs, colours

All New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price in India, Specs, Features Live Coverage: The day for which Royal Enfield loyalists and people alike have been waiting for a very very long time has finally come. The Chennai-based Bullet maker is all set to launch the new generation 2021 Classic 350 in the country today. The bike is set to receive its biggest update yet as it will get an all-new engine while gaining a lot of new features that should make it even more desirable than before. The Classic 350 is the company’s best-selling model yet with sales averaging very well over 15,000 units even today. The company has sold over 3 million Classics worldwide till date and the new model will take this legacy further. We have already ridden the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and our review drops at 1 PM today. Moreover, the launch is set to take place virtually with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, so sit back and enjoy the proceedings in this LIVE blog. Looks like the day is going to be a bit busy for RE fans!

