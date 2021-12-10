Royal Enfield Classic 350 December 2021 waiting period: City-wise details

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has the highest waiting period in Pune currently, as per our dealer sources. Here are the details for some other Indian cities.

By:Updated: Dec 10, 2021 12:36 PM

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in India a few months back and within some time, the bike started commanding a reasonably high waiting period in many cities. Now, if you have been planning to buy the said model, here we bring you its waiting period details from different cities in order to give an idea in terms of how long you might have to wait to bring home your beloved next bike. The data and information mentioned in this story are courtesy of our dealer sources. Starting with the national capital i.e. Delhi, most of the dealers that we spoke to are quoting a two-month waiting period for the new Classic 350.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

Speaking of Kolkata, the situation is a bit easy here as dealers are promising the delivery of bikes within 45 days. Mumbai and Chennai are more or less on the same page as customers in both these cities will have to wait for around 50 days to get the delivery of their bikes. Now, coming to the Rajasthan Capital – Jaipur and the nearby Ajmer, our dealer sources are quoting a waiting period of around 45 days in both these cities. The highest waiting period is in Pune where some of the dealers even stated up to 10 weeks duration for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350.

As already mentioned, this information is given to us by our dealer sources and the aforementioned durations can also vary depending on the colour and variant of the bike. That said, we advise you to visit your nearest Royal Enfield dealership for the exact information. The new 2021 Classic 350 is currently available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 and the figures reach up till Rs 2,15,118 (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi).

