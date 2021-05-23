2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300+ kmph hyper naked motorcycle

Inspired by the military, the new 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 is limited to just 300 units worldwide. Here's what all makes this 208 hp hyper-naked stand out!

Renowned Italian bike maker MV Agusta is known to make some of the finest-looking motorcycles on the planet. The latest addition to the brand’s gorgeous-looking lineup of machines is the recently unveiled 2021 MV Agusta Rush. Starting with the biggest highlight of this bike or any MV Agusta for that matter, as already mentioned, – the design. The hyper naked is inspired by the military and with that bodywork, looks muscular and menacing. The sharp edges across the length of the bike make it look aggressive and a class apart. Upfront, you get a round headlamp and the golden USD forks further enhance the visual appeal. The seats on this bike get Alcantara and that tiny pillion seat looks hardly of any use with its small size.

At the rear, the chunky 200-section tyre, single-sided swingarm and not to forget, those quad pipes make the MV Agusta Rush look no less than a piece of art. The Rush draws power from a 998cc, four-cylinder engine that is good for churning out an impressive 208hp of power, thanks to which the bike is claimed to touch a top speed of 300+ kmph. Transmission on this one is a six-speed unit with a revised quickshifter that is called EAS 3.0. The electronics package of the 2021 MV Agusta Rush includes a traction control system, cornering ABS, riding modes, and wheelie control as well. All the information is displayed on a 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that also supports My MV App connectivity.

Now, coming to the cycle parts, the new 2021 MV Agusta Rush comes with fully adjustable Ohlins electronic suspension along with Brembo Stylema brakes. The hyper-naked rides on super sticky Pirelli Supercorsa tyres that are among the best in the business. The new 2021 MV Agusta Rush has been priced at 38,000 Euros or simply close to Rs 34 lakh. The bike will be launched in the global markets soon, however, India launch is highly unlikely at the moment. If you pay some more, you can get yourself a race kit from the factory that includes an SC Project exhaust system along with race ECU and also, pillion seat cover. These are in addition to CNC brake and clutch levers and also, a premium-looking fuel tank cap.

Qualifies as your next bedroom poster? Do let us know!

