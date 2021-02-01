2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

The KTM RC 390 will get a whole new design, along with 390 Duke's colour instrument cluster. It will rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India, and also Honda CBR500R, Yamaha YZF-R3 in international markets.

Ever since its launch in 2013, KTM RC 390 has opened a whole new avenue for the Indian motorcyclist as it not only makes a great daily use motorcycle but is also a capable track machine without asking for any modifications. The current-generation bike has been due for an upgrade and India launch is expected to take place soon. The fully-faired sports motorcycle has been spotted testing a number of times but the latest photos published by the German website Motorrad show a near production-ready unit without any camouflage.

2021 KTM RC 390 will have a whole new look with a full LED headlamp as does the 390 Duke. Based on spy photos, the new motorcycle has a new additional transparent fairing around the headlamp, perhaps for better wind protection. The housing for the turn indicators also has a new funky design. Fairing on the sides also has air vents. The new upcoming RC 200 is expected to come with a similar design and styling.

The fuel tank on the new RC 390 will be larger and it will get a new rear subframe as well, likely to improve in comfort. The handlebar design is also expected to be new that would make for greater comfort. It will also get a TFT colour instrument cluster that it will share with the 390 Duke.

The engine powering the new RC 390 will be the 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that makes 44 ho and 35 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In terms of performance, the new RC 390 will likely remain similar to the outgoing version.

Like the current-generation motorcycle, the new RC 390 will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan facility near Pune. With a launch scheduled in India in the coming months, smaller displacement RC 125 and RC 200 will also follow based on the same new platform.

