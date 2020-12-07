2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

KTM 125 Duke now gets form inspired by the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, updated ergonomics, suspension setup, and a larger fuel tank. Introductory price - Rs 1,50,010.

Dec 07, 2020
new 2021 KTM 125 DUKE

2021 KTM 125 Duke was launched in India today at an introductory price of Rs 1,50,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new baby Duke boasts of new styling more like its elder siblings which are also inspired by the 1290 Super Duke R. The smallest displacement Duke is now available in two colour options – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White at all KTM dealers across India.

The 125 Duke now gets more aggressive and sharper bodywork with an exposed chassis. It gets a new, bolt-on rear subframe and a larger steel tank. KTM says that the ergonomics have also been revised, with a more committed riding stance, along with revised rider and passenger seats. It gets a larger 13.5-litre fuel tank capacity.

The 125 Duke is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that makes 14 hp at 9,250 rpm and a torque maximum of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It gets WP suspension at both ends.

Also read: KTM 250 Adventure launched at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh: BMW G 310 GS rival’s specs, features & more

The launch of KTM 125 Duke in late 2018 had been a point of inflection for KTM’s stronghold amongst the young biking enthusiasts in India. Upgrading that model with this new all capable entry-level KTM is another testimony of the brand’s commitment to bringing pure performance to its valued customers, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence across 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM now boasts a customer base of over 2.7 lakh people, having promoted the performance-oriented motorcycle segment tremendously.

