2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has announced the launch of the new BS6-compliant MY21 Ninja ZX-10R. It will be available in two colours – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2 – carrying a price tag of Rs 14,99,000 (ex-showroom). The new ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline-four engine that makes 200 bhp (210 bhp with ram air) at 13,200 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 rpm. It gets electronic throttle valves, a new air-cooled oil-cooler based on Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine and an updated exhaust system.

Electronics on-board the 2021 ZX-10R include a TFT colour instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, electronic cruise control, S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction control with five modes and off), KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low), Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (manual)), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets an aluminium twin-spar frame and Aluminium swingarm. Advanced Showa BFF (Balance Free Front Fork) and horizontal back-link with Showa BFRC lite (Balance Free Rear Cushion) make up the suspension set up. Braking comes from Brembo brakes system (Brembo M50 monobloc callipers).

It gets all-LED lighting, winglets built into the upper cowl to generate downforce, new tail cowl design, updated handlebar and footpeg positions, and Kawasaki River Mark.

Kawasaki say that the focus during the development of the new ZX-10R was laid upon downforce, the main constituent of aerodynamics. For this, integrated winglets were built into the structure of cowling, resulting in creating additional downforce which is approximately 17% greater than the previous Ninja ZX-10R.

To complement the 6-times consecutive win of the Kawasaki Racing team on WorldSBK, the Ninja ZX-10R has been allowed to use Kawasaki’s prestigious river mark emblem.

