2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

While some of its competition has wings, the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R has avoided them but it does get winglets integrated into the fairing which makes for 17 percent more downforce.

By:November 24, 2020 11:31 AM

The new 2021 Euro 5 compliant Kawasaki ZX-10R has been unveiled after having undergone a massive overhaul in terms of design and styling. It may not look as good as the previous-generation did but Kawasaki say that the new form is way more aerodynamic and it does look like it. While some of its competition has wings, the 2021 ZX-10R has avoided them but it does get winglets integrated into the fairing. In fact, it provides 17 percent more downforce to better use to the 200+ hp and so a 40 mm taller windscreen as well.

The 998cc inline four-cylinder engine remains largely the same but with a new oil-cooler, new exhaust for Euro 5 compliance, revised gearing (shorter 1-2-3 for improved acceleration) and tweaked riding modes.

The new ZX-10R also gets new and more compact headlamps and a revised ram-air intake. The stance for the rider is more aggressive and track-oriented thanks to the new peg and bar placement. The seat has been revised and is higher at the rear, which is claimed to reduce drag.

Also read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

The twin-spar chassis is also the same but the wheelbase is 10 mm longer along with the swingarm which is 8 mm longer and also a lowered swingarm pivot by 1 mm and 2 mm greater fork offset. The cockpit gets a new TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, four rides mode that can be selected using the buttons on the bar, road features like cruise control, and optional heated grips.

The 2021 ZX-10R will be launched in four colour options – Lime Green, Ebony, Pearl Blizzard White, and Flat Ebony. It is expected to launch sometime next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range