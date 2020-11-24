2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

While some of its competition has wings, the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R has avoided them but it does get winglets integrated into the fairing which makes for 17 percent more downforce.

The new 2021 Euro 5 compliant Kawasaki ZX-10R has been unveiled after having undergone a massive overhaul in terms of design and styling. It may not look as good as the previous-generation did but Kawasaki say that the new form is way more aerodynamic and it does look like it. While some of its competition has wings, the 2021 ZX-10R has avoided them but it does get winglets integrated into the fairing. In fact, it provides 17 percent more downforce to better use to the 200+ hp and so a 40 mm taller windscreen as well.

The 998cc inline four-cylinder engine remains largely the same but with a new oil-cooler, new exhaust for Euro 5 compliance, revised gearing (shorter 1-2-3 for improved acceleration) and tweaked riding modes.

The new ZX-10R also gets new and more compact headlamps and a revised ram-air intake. The stance for the rider is more aggressive and track-oriented thanks to the new peg and bar placement. The seat has been revised and is higher at the rear, which is claimed to reduce drag.

The twin-spar chassis is also the same but the wheelbase is 10 mm longer along with the swingarm which is 8 mm longer and also a lowered swingarm pivot by 1 mm and 2 mm greater fork offset. The cockpit gets a new TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, four rides mode that can be selected using the buttons on the bar, road features like cruise control, and optional heated grips.

The 2021 ZX-10R will be launched in four colour options – Lime Green, Ebony, Pearl Blizzard White, and Flat Ebony. It is expected to launch sometime next year.

