2021 Kawasaki Z650 launched at Rs 6.04 lakh: New colour option and Bluetooth connectivity

The BS-VI Kawasaki Z650 was launched in India in May last year at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom) which is about Rs 25,000 expensive than the previous outgoing model.

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) has announced the launch of MY21 Late Kawasaki Z650 in the country at a price of Rs 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z650 will be available in a new ‘Metallic Spark Black’ colour. Customers can check the estimated on-road price of the motorcycle for their city the on-road price estimator on Kawasaki’s official website and book the Z650 at an authorised dealership of IKM or by dropping a booking inquiry on kawasaki-india.com. The ‘Late’ model of the Z650 signifies the change/addition of colour to the current model year.

The BS-VI Kawasaki Z650 was launched in India in May last year at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom) which is about Rs 25,000 expensive than the previous outgoing model.

The Z650 is powered by a 649cc parallel twin engine that makes 68 hp and 64 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and a slip & assist clutch. It gets 300 mm dual discs up front with dual-piston callipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper.

The bike gets an LED headlamp and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone app. It gets sticky Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, a sharp fairing cowl, and an overall muscular design and styling.

Also read: Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield’s global footprint on the rise?

The motorcycle weighs in at 191 kg and has a 15-litre fuel tank. On the lines of the previous model, the 2021 Z650 is also likely to be a favourite entry-level middleweight amongst motorcyclists in India, where it competes with the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750 and the also the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 660.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.