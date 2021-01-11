2021 Kawasaki Z650 launched at Rs 6.04 lakh: New colour option and Bluetooth connectivity

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) has announced the launch of MY21 Late Kawasaki Z650 in the country at a price of Rs 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z650 will be available in a new ‘Metallic Spark Black’ colour. Customers can check the estimated on-road price of the motorcycle for their city the on-road price estimator on Kawasaki’s official website and book the Z650 at an authorised dealership of IKM or by dropping a booking inquiry on kawasaki-india.com. The ‘Late’ model of the Z650 signifies the change/addition of colour to the current model year.

The Z650 is powered by a 649cc parallel twin engine that makes 68 hp and 64 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and a slip & assist clutch. It gets 300 mm dual discs up front with dual-piston callipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper.

The bike gets an LED headlamp and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone app. It gets sticky Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, a sharp fairing cowl, and an overall muscular design and styling.

The motorcycle weighs in at 191 kg and has a 15-litre fuel tank. On the lines of the previous model, the 2021 Z650 is also likely to be a favourite entry-level middleweight amongst motorcyclists in India, where it competes with the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750 and the also the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 660.

