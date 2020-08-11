2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

The Kawasaki Versys 650 in its BS6 form doesn't get too many changes but instead focusses on making the engine smoother and also has a minimal price increase over the BS4 model

Kawasaki, every month, has been launching its new BS6 products. The highly versatile Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 has now been launched. It borrows the same engine from the earlier launched Kawasaki Z650 as well as the Ninja 650. The Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, which is Rs 10,000 more than the BS4 bike. Bookings have started both at the showroom level as well as on the website. Customers can just drop in an enquiry at the website and they will be contacted. One colour is available – Candy Lime Green. Kawasaki, it looks like, hasn’t heavily updated the bike and it still continues with halogen headlights, similar styling and the likes. The Kawasaki Versys 650, at present, has no competition. However, with the launch of the Suzuki V-Strom 650, and the Benelli TRK 502 BS6 models, the competition will intensify.

The features in the Versys 650 will be the 21 litre fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, digital-analogue meter console, wider handlebar, 17-inch alloy wheels, gear indicator and upside-down front forks. The rear suspension unit is a remote adjustable monoshock. Kawasaki says this long travel suspension helps deal with broken roads in a mature fashion. The BS4 Versys 650 boasted a ground clearance of 170mm. There are petal disc brakes on offer, with dual-channel ABS.

The 650cc parallel-twin engine should make 67hp in its BS6 guise. The rated torque should be 63Nm. These numbers are down from the BS4 by 2hp/1Nm. The 6-speed gearbox paired with this engine accords smooth shifts according to owners of the BS4 bike. Sadly though, there is no navigation provided and neither is the instrument console Bluetooth compatible. These features are offered in the more affordable Ninja 650 and Z650. Adding this will have definitely upped the value quotient of the Kawasaki Versys 650.

Given that Kawasaki has been steadily launching its bread and butter winners, it can be safely assumed that this month we can see more launches. Fingers crossed!

