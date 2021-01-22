2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Gets a price hike of Rs 20,000

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has been launched and it pretty much remains unchanged compared to the previous model. Kawasaki states that the suspension setup has been updated front and rear for a plusher ride.

By:January 22, 2021 1:12 PM
2021 kawasaki versys 1000 price in india

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) recently launched the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 in the country in ‘Candy Lime Green’. The MY2021 model is priced at Rs 11,19,000 (ex-showroom). This is Rs 20,000 more than the previous model that was an upgrade to BS-VI emissions standards and retailed at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Versys 1000 features 1,043cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four engine, tuned for a strong low-mid range torque delivery. The power figures remain the same as before as well with 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Kawasaki states that the suspension setup has been updated front and rear for a plusher ride. The bike gets radial-mounted disc callipers, twin LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, DC socket (accessory), electronic throttle valves, and electronic cruise control.

Also read: Kawasaki’s supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

In terms of safety, the Versys 1000 comes equipped with Kawasaki Cornering Management Functions (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), and Kawasaki’s Intelligent anti-lock brake system (KIBS).

Customers can get the estimated on-road price of their choice of Kawasaki motorcycles on the on-road price estimator tab of the official website and make bookings at any Kawasaki authorised dealership or through an online booking inquiry.

In related news, India Kawasaki Motors recently announced the launch of its flagship supercharged naked MY21 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The Z H2 is available in ‘Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green’ priced at Rs 21,90,000 (ex-showroom) and the Z H2 SE in ‘Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green’ priced at Rs 25,90,000 (ex-showroom).

