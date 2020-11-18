2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

The new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is significantly different compared to the outgoing model and before you ask us, the road-legal version will be unveiled on 23rd November. More details below!

November 18, 2020 5:52 PM

 

The new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR has been revealed as a track-focussed version. Today morning, the Japanese team took the wraps off the new 2021 machine that will be racing in the series derived motorcycle championship in 2021. Moreover, the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR will go on to challenge the likes of the highly famed and respected Ducati Panigale V4. The new model is significantly different compared to the outgoing one and before you ask us, the road-legal version of the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR will be unveiled on 23rd November. The pictures shared by KRT World SBK show the new model with the usual test livery that is being used for years by Kawasaki. That said, you can see an all-black bike with a white line that runs across the entire body length.

Moreover, you can also see the snowflake at the front just below the windscreen. We are talking about the same area where you can see that new headlamp set up with a polarising design. Sure, it does look inspired by the Ninja H2 but it might disappoint many owing to its appearance that may or may not look disproportionate to you from some angles. While we would like to reserve our exact opinion for 23rd November when the final production road legal model will be unveiled, we would want to hear from you if you like the design of this new Ninja?

A few days back, images of the bike also leaked through some of the certification documents submitted in Australia. The said pictures suggested two colour options for the bike – all-green and all-black. More details including all specs expected to be out on 23rd November, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

