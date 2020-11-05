2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

The new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been leaked very recently in certification documents that have been submitted in Australia. The said documents contain the pictures of the upcoming model along with its more performance-oriented version - the ZX-10RR.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (Image source: Motorcycle.com)

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been one astonishing motorcycle, especially for the track junkies. The bike has been one of the finest litre-class supersports on the planet and has quite impressively evolved over the years. Now, the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been leaked, all thanks to the images by Motorcycle.com. The bike has been leaked very recently in certification documents that have been submitted in Australia. The said documents contain the pictures of the upcoming 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R along with its more performance-oriented version – the ZX-10RR. The images reveal that the bike has gone through some significant visual changes, especially at the front where it now gets a more Ninja H2-like styling. The compact headlamps are all-LED units and the bike also gets a large windscreen for better wind protection at high speeds.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (Image source: Motorcycle.com)

The fuel tank and the tail end of the bike largely look the same. The new model that has been snapped recently can be seen wearing green attire. The instrument cluster of the bike also looks larger and it will most likely be a TFT screen. One thing that is still absent though on the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is the new winglets that are quite common in litre-class machines these days. At the heart of the new 2021 model will be the same 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine, now with Euro5/BS6 compliance.

Thanks to this, the engine might see a change in power and torque outputs. The present-day model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 207 hp and 115 Nm. Kawasaki will be revealing six new motorcycles on 23rd November and the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R will most likely be one of them. India launch of the bike might take place sometime next year at a considerably higher price compared to the current model.

