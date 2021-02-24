2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

The design of the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains the same but the new paint job does lend it a fresh look with a combination of green, black and white, along with a hint of red here and there.

By:February 24, 2021 10:55 AM
2021 kawasaki ninja 300 price

India Kawasaki recently released an image of the upcoming new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 through social media. The motorcycle can be seen wearing a whole new paint scheme, although no other details have been announced yet. The manufacturer will be announcing prices for the updated Ninja 300 soon. The design of the new version remains the same but the new paint job does lend it a fresh look with a combination of green, black and white, along with a hint of red here and there.

There is so far no word on the technical details but expect the same 296cc liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine with about 38 hp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The engine will come paired with a six-speed transmission. It will likely be based on the same tube diamond steel frame and is expected to carry forward the rest of the equipment and cycle parts from the previous model.

While the BS-IV model retailed at Rs 3.98 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the new 2021 model to carry a slightly larger price tag.

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Earlier this week, India Kawasaki teased two new motorcycles under wraps. While one of them is going to be the new Ninja 300, the second one remains to be seen. It could be a litre-class sport class. We’ll know more in time.

In related news, Kawasaki is also working on an all-electric version of the Ninja 300. The electric Ninja called Endeavor will come with a four-speed manual gearbox which according to the company, will not only allow for a greater speed range, but also benefit the rider with better input while operating the bike.

Technical specifications of the Kawasaki Endeavor are yet to be revealed but some reports suggest that the electric motor on this bike is good for churning out about 30 hp.

