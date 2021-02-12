2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

In August 2020, Jawa reintroduced the Jawa and Jawa 42 with minor improvements including cross port tech for the engine and improvements on the seating as well.

A new Jawa 42 has been launched in India today at Rs 1,83,942 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is about Rs 12,000 more than the older model. The new model now offers more choice of colours and also boasts some additional features like the new alloy wheels and windscreen. The closest rival to Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet range, Jawa 42 in its 2021 model remains the same mechanically with its 293cc single-pot engine. In terms of design and styling, it carries forward the appeal of the older model.

There aren’t many radical changes on the new model, except that it now gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres instead of wire-spoked wheels which had tube tyres. With the new colour scheme, contrast colour stripe on the fuel tank, and bar-end mirrors though, the bike does look fresh.

The new colour options include Orion Red, Sirius White, and AllStar Black. Plus, Classis Legends has gone for a black theme for the engine, exhaust outlets, rear springs, and front suspension. It also gets bar-end mirrors as standard, and an optional flyscreen and headlamp grill.

Classic Legends say that suspension has been retuned for higher ground clearance and the side stand has been improved upon. Jawa now has 181 dealerships across India.

It will continue to be powered by the same 293cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that puts out 27 bhp and 27.05 Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

In August 2020, Jawa reintroduced the Jawa and Jawa 42 with minor improvements including cross port tech for the engine for increased volumetric efficiency as it enables better flow of charge and exhaust gases. Besides this, the seating was updated with a new seat pan and cushion.

The previous model was sold in single- and dual-channel ABS versions, with prices starting from Rs 1.63 lakh and up to Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jawa and Jawa 42 rival the Classic 350 and also the newly-launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

